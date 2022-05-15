India records 2,487 new cases of COVID-19 infection, 13 deaths in last 24 hours
New Delhi, May 15, 2022
India today recorded 2,489 new cases of COVID-19 infection and 13 deaths in the last 24 hours.
The 13 deaths registered today included eight previously undeclared COVID-19 fatalities of the past few weeks in Kerala.
The other five deaths logged today included four in Delhi and one in Maharashtra.
The country had yesterday posted 2,858 cases of COVID-19 infection and 11 deaths, including five previously undeclared COVID-19 fatalities in Kerala.
With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare this morning, the death toll in the country from COVID-19 so far has gone up to 524,214 today.
The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 43,121,599 today.
The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country went up to 42,579,693 today, up 2,878 from yesterday. The recovery rate stood at 98.74%.
The number of active cases of COVID-19 in the country went down for the seventh day today, by 404 to 17,692 today.
Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 191.32 crore today, including 15.58 lakh doses given in the last 24 hours.
The Daily Positivity Rate stood at 0.61% and the Weekly Positivity Rate at 0.62% today.
A total of 84.38 crore COVID-19 tests have been conducted so far in the country, including 4.05 lakh tests done in the last 24 hours.
NNN