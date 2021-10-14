India records 246 more COVID-19 deaths, 18,987 new cases of infection in last 24 hours

New Delhi, October 14, 2021

India today recorded 246 more deaths due to COVID-19 and 18,987 new cases of infection in the last 24 hours, higher than the numbers posted yesterday.

The country had logged 226 COVID-19 deaths and 15,823 fresh cases of infection yesterday.

The number of new cases in a single day, however, remained below the 20,000-mark for the sixth day though it rose for the second consecutive day today.

Kerala, which had been posting consistently high COVID-19 numbers for many weeks, has seen a dip in the number of new cases for some days now. It, however, recorded a significant increase in the number of new cases at 11,079 in the last 24 hours, as compared to 7,823 posted yesterday. There were 123 deaths in this period as against 106 logged yesterday.

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health of Family Welfare (MoHFW) this morning, the death toll in the country so far has climbed to 451,435 today.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 34,020,730 today.

Of the 246 COVID-19 deaths registered in India in the last 24 hours, Kerala accounted for the highest number at 123, followed by 49 deaths in Maharashtra, 19 in Tamil Nadu, 11 in West Bengal and 10 in Karnataka.

All other states reported less than 10 deaths each, with as many as States and Union Territories, including national capital Delhi, posting zero deaths during the last 24 hours.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country rose to 33,362,709 today, up 19,808 from yesterday. The recovery rate stood at 98.06% -- the highest since March 2020.

The number of active cases in the country decreased by 1,067 to 206,586 today, the lowest in 215 days.

The Health Ministry said the total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country so far had crossed 96.82 crore, including 35.66 lakh doses administered in the last 24 hours.

The Weekly Positivity Rate stood at 1.44% today, below 3% for the 111th day, while the Daily Positivity Rate was 1.46% today, below 3% for 45 consecutive days now.

