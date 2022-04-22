India records 2,451 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection, 54 deaths in last 24 hours

New Delhi, April 22, 2022

India today recorded 2,451 new cases of COVID-19 infection and added 54 deaths to its tally in the last 24 hours.

The country had yesterday reported 2,380 new cases of COVID-19 infection and 56 deaths.

However, the 54 deaths registered today included as many as 48 previously undeclared COVID-19 fatalities in Kerala.

Apart from those 48 previously undeclared fatalities, the six deaths registered in the last 24 hours included one each in Delhi, Gujarat, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Punjab and Uttarakhand.

With the latest data released by the Ministry this morning, the death toll in the country from COVID-19 so far has gone up to 522,116 today.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 43,052,425 today.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country went up to 42,516,068 today, up 1,589 from yesterday. The recovery rate stood at 98.75%.

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in the country rose for the fourth consecutive day today, going up by 808 to 14,241.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 187.26 crore today, including 18.03 lakh doses given in the last 24 hours.

The Daily Positivity Rate stood at 0.55% and the Weekly Positivity Rate at 0.47%.

A total of 83.38 crore COVID-19 tests have been conducted so far in the country, including 4.48 lakh tests done in the last 24 hours.

