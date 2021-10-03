India records 244 COVID-19 deaths, 22,842 new cases of infection in last 24 hours

New Delhi, October 3, 2021

India today recorded 244 more COVID-19 deaths and 22,842 new cases of infection in the last 24 hours as the spread of the coronavirus pandemic continued to witness a decelerating trend in most parts of the country.

The country had reported 234 COVID-19 deaths and 24,354 fresh cases of infection yesterday.

However, the number of new cases in a single day stayed above the 20,000-mark for the fourth day today after falling below that level for two days.

Kerala, which has been posting consistently high COVID-19 numbers for the past many weeks, has seen a dip in the number of new cases for a few days now. It recorded 13,217 cases and 121 deaths in the last 24 hours as compared to 13,834 cases and 95 deaths yesterday.

The state accounted for more than 57% of the new cases of COVID-19 infection and nearly 50% of the deaths in the country in the last 24 hours.

The number of new cases in the country has now stayed below the 50,000-mark for 94 consecutive days, below 40,000 for 21 days and below 30,000 for nine days now.

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health of Family Welfare (MoHFW) this morning, the death toll in the country so far has climbed to 448,817 today.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 33,813,903 today.

Of the 244 COVID-19 deaths registered in India in the last 24 hours, Kerala accounted for the highest number at 121, followed by 49 deaths in Maharashtra and 24 in Tamil Nadu.

All other states reported less than 10 deaths each, with as many as 17 States and Union Territories posting zero deaths during the last 24 hours. Six states, including national capital Delhi, posted one death each.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country rose to 33,094,529 today, up 25,930 from yesterday. The recovery rate stood at 97.87% -- the highest since March 2020.

The number of active cases in the country decreased by 3,332 to 270,557 today -- the lowest in 199 days.

The Health Ministry said the total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country so far had crossed the 90-crore milestone and stood at 90.51 crore today, including 73.76 lakh doses administered in the last 24 hours.

The Weekly Positivity Rate stood at 1.66% today, below 3% for the 100th day, while the Daily Positivity Rate was 1.80% today, below 3% for 34 consecutive days now.

