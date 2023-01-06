India records 228 new cases of COVID-19 infection, four deaths in last 24 hours
New Delhi, January 6, 2023
India on Friday recorded 228 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection, higher than Thursday's number -- and four deaths in the last 24 hours.
The country had on Thursday reported 188 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection and three deaths.
Of the 228 new cases of infection posted today, Kerala accounted for 68, Karnataka 50, Maharashtra 23, Rajasthan 11 and Puducherry 10.
All other states reported cases in single digits. As many as 15 states logged zero cases in the last 24 hours.
The four deaths registered today included one each in Bihar and Uttarakhand and two backlog cases in Kerala.
With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, the death toll in the country from COVID-19 rose to 530,714 today.
The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 44,679,547 today.
The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country increased to 44,146,330 today, up 275 from yesterday. The recovery rate stood at 98.8%.
The number of active cases of COVID-19 infection fell by 51 to 2,503 today.
The daily positivity rate stood at 0.11% and the weekly positivity rate at 0.12%.
Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 220.12 crore, including 46,450 doses given in the last 24 hours.
The total number of COVID-19 tests conducted so far in the country rose to 91.17 crore, including 199,731 tests conducted in the last 24 hours.
