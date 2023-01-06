India records 228 new cases of COVID-19 infection, four deaths in last 24 hours

New Delhi, January 6, 2023

India on Friday recorded 228 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection, higher than Thursday's number -- and four deaths in the last 24 hours.

The country had on Thursday reported 188 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection and three deaths.

Of the 228 new cases of infection posted today, Kerala accounted for 68, Karnataka 50, Maharashtra 23, Rajasthan 11 and Puducherry 10.

All other states reported cases in single digits. As many as 15 states logged zero cases in the last 24 hours.

The four deaths registered today included one each in Bihar and Uttarakhand and two backlog cases in Kerala.