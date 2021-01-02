India records 224 COVID-19 deaths, 19,079 new cases in past 24 hours

New Delhi, January 2, 2021

India today recorded 224 more deaths due to the novel coronavirus -- the lowest in seven months -- and 19,079 new cases of infection in the past 24 hours as the spread of the virus continued to display a downward trend across the country.

With the latest numbers put out by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare this morning, the death toll so far has risen to 149,218 and the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country, since the first case was registered in late January, has risen to 10,305,788.

The number of deaths in a 24-hour period remained below the 300-mark for the eighth consecutive day and below the 400-mark for the 21st day running today. Today's number, at 224, is the lowest since June 3, when the number of deaths stood at 217 in a cumulative total of 5815 deaths in the country till then.

The number of new cases of infection in a day remained below 40,000 for the 34th consecutive day today, below 30,000 for the 19th day in a row and below 20,000 for the second successive day.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 increased to 9,906,387 as of this morning, up 22,926 from yesterday, making for a recovery rate of 96.12%.

The number of active cases fell by 4,071 in the past 24 hours to 250,183 the lowest in six months.

The highest number of deaths due to COVID-19 in a single day in the country -- 1,290 -- was reported on September 16. India had reported 256 deaths yesterday.

The highest number of fresh cases of infection in a 24-hour period -- 97,894 -- was reported on September 17. The country had recorded 19,787 new cases of infection yesterday.

The world has reported a total of more than 83.959 million cases of COVID-19 so far while the global death toll has climbed to 1,827,176 as of this morning, according to data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University in the United States, which is tracking the pandemic.

India is placed second in the world in terms of the total number of cases of infection so far, behind the United States (more than 20.128 million cases) and ahead of Brazil (more than 7.7 million cases).

In terms of the number of deaths, the country ranks third after the US (347,787) and Brazil (195,411).

NNN