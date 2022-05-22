India records 2,226 new cases of COVID-19 infection, 65 deaths in last 24 hours
New Delhi, May 22, 2022
India today recorded 2,226 new cases of COVID-19 infection, slightly lower than yesterday's number, and 65 deaths in the last 24 hours.
However, the 65 deaths added today included as many as 63 previously undeclared COVID-19 fatalities of the past few weeks in Kerala.
Of the remaining two COVID-19 deaths in India, one was registered in Delhi and the other in Uttar Pradesh.
Of the 2,226 new cases of infection in the country, Kerala accounted for 558, Delhi 479, Maharashtra 307, Haryana 235, Karnataka 155 and Uttar Pradesh 121.
The country had yesterday added 2,323 cases of COVID-19 infection and 25 deaths, including 23 previously unreported COVID-19 fatalities in Kerala.
With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare this morning, the death toll in the country from COVID-19 so far has gone up to 524,413 today.
The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 43,136,371 today.
The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country went up to 42,597,003 today, up 2,202 from yesterday. The recovery rate stood at 98.75%.
The number of active cases of COVID-19 in the country went down for the 13th day today, by 41 to 14,955 today.
Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 192.28 crore today, including 14.37 lakh doses given in the last 24 hours.
The Daily Positivity Rate stood at 0.50% and the Weekly Positivity Rate at 0.50% today.
A total of 84.67 crore COVID-19 tests have been conducted so far in the country, including 4.42 lakh tests done in the last 24 hours.
