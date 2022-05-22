India records 2,226 new cases of COVID-19 infection, 65 deaths in last 24 hours

New Delhi, May 22, 2022

India today recorded 2,226 new cases of COVID-19 infection, slightly lower than yesterday's number, and 65 deaths in the last 24 hours.

However, the 65 deaths added today included as many as 63 previously undeclared COVID-19 fatalities of the past few weeks in Kerala.

Of the remaining two COVID-19 deaths in India, one was registered in Delhi and the other in Uttar Pradesh.

Of the 2,226 new cases of infection in the country, Kerala accounted for 558, Delhi 479, Maharashtra 307, Haryana 235, Karnataka 155 and Uttar Pradesh 121.

The country had yesterday added 2,323 cases of COVID-19 infection and 25 deaths, including 23 previously unreported COVID-19 fatalities in Kerala.