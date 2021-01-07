India records 222 COVID-19 deaths, 20,346 new cases of infection in last 24 hours

New Delhi, January 7, 2021

India today recorded 222 more deaths due to the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and 20,346 new cases of infection in the last 24 hours as the spread of the virus maintained a downward trend in the country.

With the latest numbers put out by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare this morning, the death toll so far has risen to 150,336 while the total number of cases in the country, since the first case was registered in late January, has risen to 10,395,278.

The number of deaths in a 24-hour period remained below the 300-mark for the 13th consecutive day and below the 400-mark for the 26th day running today.

The number of new cases of infection in a day remained below 40,000 for the 39th consecutive day today and below 30,000 for the 24th day in a row. It had remained below 20,000 for the past five days.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 crossed the 10 million-mark to touch 10,016,859 as of this morning, up 19,587 from yesterday, making for a recovery rate of 96.35%.

The number of active cases rose by 537 to 228,083 in the last 24 hours.

The highest number of deaths due to COVID-19 in a single day in the country -- 1,290 -- was reported on September 16. India had reported 264 deaths yesterday.

The highest number of fresh cases of infection in a 24-hour period -- 97,894 -- was reported on September 17. The country had recorded 18,088 new cases of infection yesterday.

The world has reported a total of more than 87.161 million cases of COVID-19 so far while the global death toll has climbed to 1,882,643 as of this morning, according to data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University in the United States, which is tracking the pandemic.

India is placed second in the world in terms of the total number of cases of infection so far, behind the United States (more than 21.295 million cases) and ahead of Brazil (more than 7.873 million cases).

In terms of the number of deaths, the country ranks third after the US (361,072) and Brazil (198,974).

