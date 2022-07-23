India records 21,411 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection, 67 more deaths

New Delhi, July 23, 2022

India on Saturday recorded 21,411 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection and 67 more deaths in the last 24 hours.

The country had on Friday reported 21,880 new cases of COVID-19 infection and 60 deaths.

Of the 67 deaths registered today, Kerala accounted for 32, followed by seven deaths in West Bengal, six in Maharashtra, three each in Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh, two each in Assam, Bihar, Jharkhand and Meghalaya, and one each in Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Goa, Madhya Pradesh, Mizoram, Puducherry, Sikkim and Tamil Nadu.

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare this morning, the death toll in the country from COVID-19 so far has gone up to 525,997, not counting the 2,563 backlog deaths reported in Punjab earlier this week.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 43,868,476 today.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country rose to 43,192,379 today, up 20,726 from yesterday. The recovery rate stood at 98.46%.

The number of active cases went up for the fourth consecutive day today, by 618 to 150,100.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 201.68 crore today, including 34.93 lakh doses given in the last 24 hours.

The Daily Positivity Rate stood at 4.46% and the Weekly Positivity Rate also at 4.46% today.

A total of 87.21 crore COVID-19 tests have been conducted so far in the country, including 4.80 lakh tests done in the last 24 hours.

