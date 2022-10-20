India records 2,141 new cases of COVID-19 infection, 20 deaths in last 24 hours

New Delhi, October 20, 2022

India on Thursday recorded 2,141 new cases of COVID-19 infection and 20 deaths -- higher than Wednesday's numbers -- in the last 24 hours.

The country had on Wednesday logged 1,946 new cases of COVID-19 infection and ten deaths.

The 20 deaths registered today included 13 backlog cases in Kerala.

Of the remaining seven deaths in the last 24 hours, there were three in Maharashtra and one each in Karnataka, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal.

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, the death toll in the country from COVID-19 so far has gone up to 528,943 today.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 44,636,517 today.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country rose to 44,082,064 today, up 2,579 from yesterday. The recovery rate stood at 98.76%.

The number of active cases of COVID-19 infection went down by 458 to 25,510 today.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 219.46 crore today, including 4.90 lakh doses given in the last 24 hours.

The Daily Positivity Rate stood at 0.85% today and the Weekly Positivity Rate at 0.97%.

A total of 89.94 crore COVID-19 tests have been conducted so far, including 2.51 lakh tests yesterday.

NNN