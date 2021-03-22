India records 212 COVID-19 deaths, 46,951 new cases of infection in last 24 hours

New Delhi, March 22, 2021

India today recorded 212 more deaths due to the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and 46,951 fresh cases of infection in the last 24 hours as a surge in new cases in some States, especially Maharashtra, continued to cause concern.

This is the first time since January 13 that the number of COVID-19 deaths in a single day has crossed 200.

At 212, the number of deaths in a single day is the highest since January 9, when 228 deaths had been reported. Today's number is higher than the 197 deaths registered yesterday.

The 46,951 new cases of infection recorded today is the highest since November 12, when 47,905 cases had been reported in the previous 24 hours. It is also higher than the 43,846 cases logged yesterday.

Of the 46,951 new cases reported in the country today, Maharashtra -- the worst-hit State in India -- alone accounted for 30,535 cases. The State also accounted for 99 of the 212 deaths reported today.

In Mumbai, the financial capital of the country, as many as 3,779 new cases of infection were registered in the last 24 hours.

In Maharashtra, Pune accounted for the highest number of deaths at 25, followed by 17 deaths in Nagpur, 11 in Jalgaon, ten in Mumbai, seven in Akola, four in Thane, three each in Nashik, Nandurbar, and Aurangabad, two each in Raigad, Satara, Ratnagiri, Beed, Nanded, Wardha, and Chandrapur, and one each in Sangli and Latur.

With the latest numbers put out by the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW), the death toll in the country so far has risen to 159,967 while the total number of cases of infection, since the first case was registered in late January last year, has risen to 11,646,081.

The number of deaths in a 24-hour period has has risen past 200 again after remaining below that level for 60 days. It has dropped below the 100-mark 19 times in the past 48 days. It has remained above 100 for 13 consecutive days now.

The number of new infections in a day has remained about the 40,000-mark for three consecutive days now.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 rose to 11,151,468 as of this morning, up 21,180 from yesterday, even as the recovery rate fell to 95.75%.

The number of active cases went up sharply by 25,559 in the last 24 hours to 334,646 -- the highest since December 15, when it had stood at 339,820.

The highest number of deaths due to COVID-19 in a single day in the country -- 1,290 -- was reported on September 16 last year. India reported 197 deaths yesterday.

The highest number of fresh cases of infection in a 24-hour period -- 97,894 -- was reported on September 17 last year. India recorded 43,846 new cases yesterday.

The world has reported a total of 123.160 million cases of COVID-19 so far while the global death toll has climbed past 2.715 million as of this morning, according to data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University in the United States, which is tracking the pandemic.

India is now placed third in the world in terms of the total number of cases of infection so far, behind the United States (more than 29.818 million cases) and Brazil (more than 11.998 million cases).

In terms of the number of deaths, the country now ranks fourth after the US (542,356), Brazil (294,042) and Mexico (198,036).

