India records 210 new cases of COVID-19 infection, one death in last 24 hours

New Delhi, December 10, 2022

India on Saturday recorded 210 new cases of COVID-19 infection and one death -- lower than Friday's numbers -- in the last 24 hours.

The country had on Friday reported 249 new cases of COVID-19 infection and six deaths.

The lone death registered today was a backlog case in Kerala, and no deaths were reported during the last 24 hours in any state.

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, the death toll in the country from COVID-19 so far rose to 530,654 today.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 44,674,649 today.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country increased to 44,139,948 today, up 390 from yesterday.

The number of active cases of COVID-19 infection went down by 181 to 4,047 today.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 219.96 crore today, including 49,718 doses given in the last 24 hours.

NNN