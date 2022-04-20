India records 2,067 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection, 40 deaths in last 24 hours

With the latest data released by the Ministry this morning, the death toll in the country from COVID-19 so far has gone up to 522,006 today.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 43,047,594 today.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country went up to 42,513,248 today, up 480 from yesterday. The recovery rate stood at 98.76%.

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in the country rose again today, going up by 480 to 12,340.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 186.90 crore today, including 17.23 lakh doses given in the last 24 hours.

The Daily Positivity Rate stood at 0.49% and the Weekly Positivity Rate at 0.38%.

A total of 83.29 crore COVID-19 tests have been conducted so far in the country, including 4.21 lakh tests done in the last 24 hours.

