India records 20,557 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection, 44 deaths in past 24 hours
New Delhi, July 28, 2022
India on Thursday recorded 20,557 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection -- higher than yesterday's number -- and 44 deaths in the past 24 hours.
The country had on Wednesday reported 18,313 new cases of COVID-19 infection and 57 deaths.
The number of new cases in a single day rose above 20,000 again today after staying below that level for three days.
Maharashtra accounted for 2,138 of the 20,557 new cases posted today, followed by 2,130 cases in Kerala, 1,803 in Tamil Nadu, 1,624 in Karnataka, 1,273 in West Bengal, 1,174 in Odisha, 1,066 in Delhi, 979 in Gujarat, 852 in Telangana, 797 in Assam, 692 in Himachal Pradesh, 584 in Punjab, 579 in Haryana, 491 each in Chhattisgarh and Uttar Pradesh, and 404 in Tripura.
Of the 44 deaths registered today, Kerala accounted for 12, followed by eight deaths in Maharashtra, five in West Bengal, two each in Delhi, Jammu & Kashmir, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Manipur and Tripura, and one each in Assam, Chandigarh, Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Odisha and Sikkim.
With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare this morning, the death toll in the country from COVID-19 so far has gone up to 526,211, not counting the 2,563 backlog deaths reported in Punjab last week.
The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 43,959,321 today.
The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country rose to 43,286,787 today, up 19,216 from yesterday. The recovery rate stood at 98.47%.
After maintaining a downtrend for three days, the number of active cases went up again today, by 1,297 to 146,323.
Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 203.21 crore today, including 40.69 lakh doses given in the last 24 hours.
The Daily Positivity Rate stood at 5.18% and the Weekly Positivity Rate at 4.71% today.
A total of 87.40 crore COVID-19 tests have been conducted so far in the country, including 3.96 lakh tests done in the last 24 hours.
