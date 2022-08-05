India records 20,551 new cases of COVID-19 infection, 70 deaths in past 24 hours

New Delhi, August 5, 2022

India on Friday recorded 20,551 new cases of COVID-19 infection and 70 deaths in the past 24 hours, higher than Thursday's numbers.

The country had on Thursday logged 19,893 cases of COVID-19 infection and 53 deaths.

The number of new cases in a single day rose above the 20,000-mark today again after staying below that level for five days.

Delhi accounted for 2,202 of the 20,551 new cases reported today, followed by 1,992 in Karnataka, 1,862 in Maharashtra, 1,790 in Odisha, 1,364 in Kerala, 1,211 in Tamil Nadu, 1,061 in Telangana, 900 in Haryana, 881 in Uttar Pradesh, 871 in Gujarat, 791 in Himachal Pradesh, 779 in Jammu & Kashmir, 775 in West Bengal, 548 in Punjab, 485 in Chhattisgarh, 437 in Assam and 413 in Rajasthan.

The number of 70 deaths posted today included 26 backlog cases in Kerala.

Not counting those, the 44 deaths registered in the last 24 hours included seven deaths in Maharashtra, followed by four each in Delhi and West Bengal, three each in Karnataka and Punjab, two each in Manipur, Odisha, Rajasthan, Tripura and Uttar Pradesh, and one each in Assam, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Sikkim, and Uttarakhand.