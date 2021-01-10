India records 201 COVID-19 deaths, 18,645 new cases in last 24 hours

New Delhi, January 10, 2021

India today recorded 201 more deaths due to the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and 18,645 new cases of infection as the spread of the virus continued to decelerate across the country.

The latest numbers released by the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare this morning showed that the death toll so far has risen to 150,999, while the total number of cases of infection in the country, since the first case was registered in late January, has risen to 10,450,284.

The number of deaths in a 24-hour period remained below the 300-mark for the 16th consecutive day today.

The number of new cases of infection in a day remained below 30,000 for the 27th day in a row today and below 20,000 for the third consecutive day.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 increased to 10,075,950 as of this morning, up 19,299 as of this morning, making for a recovery rate of 96.41%.

The number of active cases dipped by 855 to 223,335 in the last 24 hours.

The highest number of deaths due to COVID-19 in a single day in the country -- 1,290 -- was reported on September 16. India had reported 228 deaths yesterday.

The highest number of fresh cases of infection in a 24-hour period -- 97,894 -- was reported on September 17. The country had recorded 18,222 new cases of infection yesterday.

The world has reported a total of more than 89.611 million cases of COVID-19 so far while the global death toll has climbed to 1,926,228 as of this morning, according to data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University in the United States, which is tracking the pandemic.

India is placed second in the world in terms of the total number of cases of infection so far, behind the United States (more than 22.129 million cases) and ahead of Brazil (more than 8.075 million cases).

In terms of the number of deaths, the country ranks third after the US (372,384) and Brazil (202,631).

NNN