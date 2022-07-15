India records 20,038 new cases of COVID-19 infection, 47 deaths in last 24 hours

New Delhi, July 15, 2022

India on Friday recorded 20,038 new cases of COVID-19 infection and 47 deaths in the last 24 hours.

This is the second consecutive day that the number of fresh cases of infection has remained above 20,000 after remaining below that level for nearly five months.

The country had on Thursday added 20,139 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection and 38 deaths. Thursday's number of new cases was the highest since February 19 this year, when 22,270 cases of infection had been registered.

The number had fallen steadily since then and touched 796 on April 12, after which it has been slowly rising again.

Kerala accounted for 3,237 of the 20,038 new cases of infection logged in the last 24 hours, followed by 3,029 in West Bengal, 2,283 in Tamil Nadu, 2,229 in Maharashtra, 1,209 in Karnataka, 804 in Odisha, 737 in Gujarat, 707 in Assam, 520 in Delhi, 512 in Telangana, 511 in Haryana, 497 in Bihar, 477 in Andhra Pradesh, 422 in Himachal Pradesh, and 410 in Chhattisgarh.

Of the 47 deaths posted today, Kerala accounted for 20, followed by 5 deaths in West Bengal, 4 in Maharashtra, 3 in Punjab, 2 each in Assam, Bihar, Haryana and Uttarakhand, and 1 each in Delhi, Goa, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Nagaland and Sikkim.