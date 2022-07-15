India records 20,038 new cases of COVID-19 infection, 47 deaths in last 24 hours
New Delhi, July 15, 2022
India on Friday recorded 20,038 new cases of COVID-19 infection and 47 deaths in the last 24 hours.
This is the second consecutive day that the number of fresh cases of infection has remained above 20,000 after remaining below that level for nearly five months.
The country had on Thursday added 20,139 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection and 38 deaths. Thursday's number of new cases was the highest since February 19 this year, when 22,270 cases of infection had been registered.
The number had fallen steadily since then and touched 796 on April 12, after which it has been slowly rising again.
Kerala accounted for 3,237 of the 20,038 new cases of infection logged in the last 24 hours, followed by 3,029 in West Bengal, 2,283 in Tamil Nadu, 2,229 in Maharashtra, 1,209 in Karnataka, 804 in Odisha, 737 in Gujarat, 707 in Assam, 520 in Delhi, 512 in Telangana, 511 in Haryana, 497 in Bihar, 477 in Andhra Pradesh, 422 in Himachal Pradesh, and 410 in Chhattisgarh.
Of the 47 deaths posted today, Kerala accounted for 20, followed by 5 deaths in West Bengal, 4 in Maharashtra, 3 in Punjab, 2 each in Assam, Bihar, Haryana and Uttarakhand, and 1 each in Delhi, Goa, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Nagaland and Sikkim.
With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare this morning, the death toll in the country from COVID-19 so far has gone up to 525,604 today.
The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 43,710,027 today.
The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country rose to 43,045,350 today, up 16,994 from yesterday. The recovery rate stood at 98.48%.
The number of active cases went up for the 52nd consecutive day today, by 2,997 to 139,073.
Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 199.47 crore today, including 18.92 lakh doses given in the last 24 hours.
The Daily Positivity Rate stood at 4.44% and the Weekly Positivity Rate at 4.30% today.
A total of 86.86 crore COVID-19 tests have been conducted so far in the country, including 4.50 lakh tests done in the last 24 hours.
