India records 194 more COVID-19 deaths, 6,566 new cases of infection

New Delhi, May 28, 2020

India today reported 194 more deaths due to coronavirus (COVID-19), the most in a single day, taking the toll to 4,531, even as the total number of cases rose to 158,333, with 6,566 new cases of infection recorded during the past 24 hours.

At 194, the number of deaths is equal to the number reported on May 5 but that day's spike was largely the result of reclassification and updating of data of the previous few weeks by West Bengal under pressure from the Central Government, the Opposition and others.

This is the seventh consecutive day that the country has recorded in excess of 6,000 new cases of infection.

Figures released by the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare this morning showed that Maharashtra, the worst-hit state, accounted for 105 of the 194 new deaths. It is the highest number of deaths in a single day for any state in the country so far.

It was followed by 23 deaths in Gujarat, 15 in Delhi, 12 in Uttar Pradesh, eight in Madhya Pradesh, six each in Tamil Nadu, Telangana and West Bengal, three each in Karnataka and Rajasthan, two each in Bihar and Jammu & Kashmir, and one each in Andhra Pradesh, Haryana and Kerala.

In Maharashtra, the 105 new deaths has taken the toll to 1,897 while the number of new cases has increased by 2,190 on Wednesday to 56,948.

The state has recording 90-plus fatalities and over 2,000 new patients for the past two days consecutively, with the highest figure of infections being 3,041 cases on May 24.

Of the total 105 fatalities in Maharashtra, 32 were recorded in Mumbai alone, taking the city's toll to 1,097, while the number of COVID-19-positive patients in the metropolis has shot up by 1,044 cases to touch 34,018.

Of the total 4,531 deaths in India so far, Maharashtra accounted for the highest number at 1,897, followed by 938 in Gujarat, 313 in Madhya Pradesh, 303 in Delhi, 289 in West Bengal, 182 in Uttar Pradesh, 173 in Rajasthan, 133 in Tamil Nadu, 63 in Telangana, 58 in Andhra Pradesh, 47 in Karnataka, 40 in Punjab, 26 in Jammu & Kashmir, 18 in Haryana, 15 in Bihar, seven each in Kerala and Odisha, five in Himachal Pradesh, four each in Assam, Chandigarh, Jharkhand and Uttarakhand, and one in Meghalaya.

The total of 1,58,333 cases so far includes those who have died as well as 67,692 patients who have recovered, which means that the number of active cases in the country stood at 86,110 as of this morning, up 3,106 in the past 24 hours.

The number of patients who have recovered has gone up by 3,266 in the past 24 hours and the recovery rate is now 42.75%.

Of the total of 1,58,333 cases so far, Maharashtra accounted for the highest at 56,948, followed by 18,545 in Tamil Nadu, 15,257 in Delhi, 15,195 in Gujarat, 7,703 in Rajasthan, 7,261 in Madhya Pradesh, 6,991 in Uttar Pradesh, 4,192 in West Bengal, 3,171 in Andhra Pradesh, 3,061 in Bihar, 2,418 in Karnataka, 2,139 in Punjab, 2,098 in Telangana, 1,921 in Jammu and Kashmir, 1,593 in Odisha, 1,381 in Haryana, 1,004 in Kerala, 781 in Assam, 469 in Uttarakhand, 448 in Jharkhand, 369 in Chhattisgarh, 279 in Chandigarh, 273 in Himachal Pradesh, 230 in Tripura, 68 in Goa, 53 in Ladakh, 46 in Puducherry, 44 in Manipur, 33 in Andaman & Nicobar Islands, 20 in Meghalaya, four in Nagaland, two each in Arunachal Pradesh and Dadra & Nagar Haveli, and one each in Mizoram and Sikkim.

The Ministry said 4,332 cases were being re-assigned to various states.

The Ministry asserted yesterday that the nationwide lockdown in place since March 25 had garnered multiple gains, especially a deceleration in the pace of the spread of the disease.

According to estimates made by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, a large number of deaths and cases have been averted.

"At the same time, during the lockdown period development of COVID-19 specific health infrastructure; capacity development of human resource through online training modules and webinars; increased testing capacity; increase in supplies, equipment, oxygen; issuing of relevant guidelines, standards prepared, circulated, adopted, practiced; development of diagnostics, drug trials, vaccine research; and on the technical side surveillance systems strengthened with more contact tracing, house to house surveys along with tools like Aarogya Setu was achieved.

"Health infrastructure required for COVID-19 management was ramped up during the lockdown. As of 27th May 2020, 930 dedicated COVID hospitals with 1,58,747 Isolation beds, 20,355 ICU beds and 69,076 Oxygen supported beds are available. 2,362 dedicated COVID Health Centres with 1,32,593 Isolation beds; 10,903 ICU beds and 45,562 Oxygen supported beds have been operationalised. 10,341 quarantine centres and 7,195 COVID Care Centres with 6,52,830 beds are now available to combat COVID-19 in the country. The Centre has also provided 113.58 lakh N95 masks and 89.84 lakh Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) to the States/ UTs / Central Institutions. The testing capacity has increased in the country through 435 Government laboratories and 189 private laboratories (total of 624 labs). Cumulatively, 32,42,160 samples have been tested so far for COVID-19, whereas, 1,16,041 samples were tested yesterday," the Ministry said.

India's fatality rate is 2.86% whereas the world average is 6.36%, it said.

