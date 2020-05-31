India records 193 more COVID deaths, 8,380 new cases of infection

New Delhi, May 31, 2020

India today reported 193 more deaths due to coronavirus (COVID-19), taking the toll to 5,164, even as the total number of cases in the country surged by 8,380 in the past 24 hours -- the highest in a single day so far -- to touch 182,143.

Figures released by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW) this morning said that the 193 new deaths included 99 in Maharashtra, the worst-hit state, followed by 27 in Gujarat, 18 in Delhi, nine each in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, seven in West Bengal, six each in Tamil Nadu and Telangana, five in Bihar, three in Uttar Pradesh, two in Punjab and one each in Haryana and Kerala.

This is the third consecutive day that the country has recorded in excess of 7,000 new cases of infection and the tenth consecutive day that it has reported more than 6,000 new cases.

In Maharashtra, the 99 new deaths have taken the toll in the state so far to 2,197, while the total number of patients in the state has increased by 2,940 to reach 65,168.

Maharashtra has been recording 75-plus fatalities and more than 2,000 new patients for five consecutive days now, with the highest figure of 3,041 infections on May 24.

Of the total 99 fatalities in Maharashtra on Saturday, 54 were recorded in Mumbai, taking the toll in the worst-affected city in India to 1,227 while the number of COVID-19-positive patients in the metropolis has shot up by 1,510 to touch 38,442.

Of the total of 5,164 deaths in India so far, Maharashtra accounted for the highest number at 2,197, followed by 1,007 in Gujarat, 416 in Delhi, 343 in Madhya Pradesh, 309 in West Bengal, 201 in Uttar Pradesh, 193 in Rajasthan, 160 in Tamil Nadu, 77 in Telangana, 60 in Andhra Pradesh, 48 in Karnataka, 44 in Punjab, 28 in Jammu & Kashmir, 20 each in Bihar and Haryana, nine in Kerala, seven in Odisha, five each in Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand and Uttarakhand, four each in Assam and Chandigarh, and one each in Chhattisgarh and Meghalaya.

The total of 1,82,143 cases so far includes those who have died as well as 86,984 patients who have recovered, which means that the number of active cases in the country stood at 89,995 as of this morning, up 3,573 from yesterday.

The number of patients who have recovered has gone up by 4,614 in the past 24 hours and the recovery rate is now 47.75%, according to the data.

Of the total of 1,82,143 cases so far, Maharashtra accounted for the highest at 65,168, followed by 21,184 in Tamil Nadu, 18,549 in Delhi, 16,343 in Gujarat, 8,617 in Rajasthan, 7,891 in Madhya Pradesh, 7,445 in Uttar Pradesh, 5,130 in West Bengal, 3,636 in Bihar, 3,569 in Andhra Pradesh, 2,922 in Karnataka, 2,499 in Telangana, 2,341 in Jammu & Kashmir, 2,233 in Punjab, 1,923 in Haryana, 1,819 in Odisha, 1,208 in Kerala, 1,185 in Assam, 749 in Uttarakhand, 563 in Jharkhand, 447 in Chhattisgarh, 313 in Himachal Pradesh, 289 in Chandigarh, 268 in Tripura, 74 in Ladakh, 70 in Goa, 62 in Manipur, 51 in Puducherry, 36 in Nagaland, 33 in Andaman & Nicobar Islands, 27 in Meghalaya, four in Arunachal Pradesh, two in Dadra & Nagar Haveli, and one each in Mizoram and Sikkim.

The Ministry said 5,491 cases were being re-assigned to various states.

According to the Ministry, as on 30th May 2020, the doubling time of cases, which was 13.3 days in the past 14 days, had improved to 15.4 in the last three days. The fatality rate is 2.86%.

As of May 29, 2.55% of the COVID-19 patients were in ICU, 0.48% on ventilators and 1.96% on oxygen support.

Testing capacity has increased in the country through 462 Government laboratories and 200 private laboratories. Cumulatively, 36,12,242 tests have been done so far for COVID-19, whereas, 1,26,842 samples were tested yesterday.

With respect to the health infrastructure in the country for management of COVID-19, as of now, 942 dedicated COVID hospitals with 1,58,908 Isolation beds, 20,608 ICU beds and 69,384 Oxygen supported beds are available.

There are 2,380 dedicated COVID Health Centres with 1,33,678 Isolation beds; 10,916 ICU beds and 45,750 Oxygen supported beds in the country.

The Ministry said 10,541 quarantine centres and 7,304 COVID Care Centres with 6,64,330 beds are now available to combat COVID-19 in the country. The Central Government has also provided 119.88 lakh N95 masks and 96.14 lakh Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) to the States, UTs and various Central institutions.

"It is reiterated that all precautions must be taken while living with the new normal of COVID-19. It is imperative that all guidelines on physical distancing are followed at public places and workplaces; hand hygiene including frequent hand washing and respiratory hygiene is maintained; mask or face covers are used in public places; and coughing/respiratory etiquettes are followed. It is highlighted that the management of COVID-19 is only possible when all the due care is taken by everyone without being complacent about the situation and by not taking the relaxations during the lockdown situation for granted," the Ministry added.

NNN