India records 191 COVID-19 deaths, 15,590 new cases of infection in last 24 hours

New Delhi, January 15, 2021

India today recorded 191 more deaths due to the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and 15,590 new cases of infection even as the country geared up for the launch of a vaccination drive from tomorrow amidst a deceleration in the spread of the virus across all states.

With the latest numbers put out by the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare this morning, the death toll so far has increased to 151,918 while the total number of cases of infection in the country, since the first case was registered in late January, has risen to 10,527,683.

The number of deaths in a 24-hour period remained below the 300-mark for the 19th consecutive day today. It has remained below 200 for the second consecutive day and for the fourth time in five days.

The number of new cases of infection in a day remained below 30,000 for the 32nd day in a row today and below 20,000 for the eighth consecutive day.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 increased to 10,162,738 as of this morning, up 15,975 from yesterday, making for a recovery rate of 96.53%.

The number of active cases reduced by 576 to 213,027 in the last 24 hours.

The highest number of deaths due to COVID-19 in a single day in the country -- 1,290 -- was reported on September 16. India had reported 198 deaths yesterday.

The highest number of fresh cases of infection in a 24-hour period -- 97,894 -- was reported on September 17. The country had recorded 16,946 new cases of infection yesterday.

The world has reported a total of more than 93.075 million cases of COVID-19 so far while the global death toll has climbed to 1,993,164 as of this morning, according to data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University in the United States, which is tracking the pandemic.

India is placed second in the world in terms of the total number of cases of infection so far, behind the United States (more than 23.306 million cases) and ahead of Brazil (more than 8.324 million cases).

In terms of the number of deaths, the country ranks third after the US (388,533) and Brazil (207,095).

