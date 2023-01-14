A health worker collecting a nasal swab sample from a woman for a COVID-19 test, in New Delhi on Monday, January 2, 2023.
A health worker collecting a nasal swab sample from a woman for a COVID-19 test, in New Delhi on Monday, January 2, 2023.Qamar Sibtain/IANS
National

India records 179 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection, one death in last 24 hours

By Sonny Abraham/NetIndian News Network

New Delhi, January 14, 2023

India on Saturday recorded 179 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection -- slightly higher than Friday's number -- and one death in the last 24 hours.

The country had on Friday logged 174 new cases of COVID-19 infection and two deaths.

The lone COVID-19 death registered today was a backlog case in Kerala.

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, the death toll in the country from COVID-19 went up to 530,726.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 44,680,953 today.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country increased to 44,147,983 today, up 208 from yesterday.

The number of active cases of COVID-19 infection decreased by 30 to 2,227 today.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 220.16 crore, including 52,577 doses given in the last 24 hours.

NNN

COVID19
Coronavirus Pandemic

Related Stories

No stories found.

Latest Stories

No stories found.

Trending Stories

No stories found.
NetIndian
www.netindian.in