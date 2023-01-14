India records 179 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection, one death in last 24 hours

New Delhi, January 14, 2023

India on Saturday recorded 179 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection -- slightly higher than Friday's number -- and one death in the last 24 hours.

The country had on Friday logged 174 new cases of COVID-19 infection and two deaths.

The lone COVID-19 death registered today was a backlog case in Kerala.

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, the death toll in the country from COVID-19 went up to 530,726.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 44,680,953 today.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country increased to 44,147,983 today, up 208 from yesterday.

The number of active cases of COVID-19 infection decreased by 30 to 2,227 today.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 220.16 crore, including 52,577 doses given in the last 24 hours.

