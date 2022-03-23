India records 1,778 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection, 62 deaths in last 24 hours

New Delhi, March 23, 2022

India today recorded 1,778 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection and 62 deaths in the last 24 hours, slightly higher than yesterday's numbers.

The 62 deaths in the last 24 hours included 39 previously undeclared COVID-19 fatalities in Kerala.

The country had yesterday reported 1,581 new cases of COVID-19 infection and 33 deaths, including 22 previously undeclared fatalities in Kerala.

If the 39 previously unreported deaths in Kerala are not counted, the number of people who died of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours in India stood at 23, higher than the 11 posted yesterday.

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW) this morning, the death toll in the country from COVID-19 so far has climbed to 516,605 today.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 43,012,749 today.

Apart from the 39 previously undeclared fatalities in Kerala, the state logged 13 COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours, the highest in the country.

As many as 28 States and Union Territories posted zero deaths during this period.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country rose to 42,473,057 today, up 2,542 from yesterday. The recovery rate stood at 98.75%.

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in the country dropped to 23,087 today, down 826 from yesterday.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 181.89 crore today, including 30.53 lakh doses given in the last 24 hours.

The Daily Positivity Rate stood at 0.26% and the Weekly Positivity Rate at 0.36%.

A total of 78.42 crore COVID-19 tests have been conducted so far in the country, including 6.77 lakh tests done in the last 24 hours.

