India records 175 more COVID-19 deaths, 7,466 new cases of infection

New Delhi, May 29, 2020

India today reported 175 more deaths due to coronavirus (COVID-19), taking the toll to 4,706, even as the total number of cases in the country surged to 165,799 with 7,466 new cases of infection registered during the past 24 hours -- the highest in a single day so far.

This is the eighth consecutive day that the country has recorded in excess of 6,000 new cases of infection.

Figures released by the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare this morning showed that Maharashtra, the worst-hit state, accounted for 85 of the 175 new deaths, followed by 22 in Gujarat, 15 in Uttar Pradesh, 13 in Delhi, 12 in Tamil Nadu, eight in Madhya Pradesh, seven in Rajasthan, six in West Bengal, four in Telangana, and one each in Andhra Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir and Haryana.

In Maharashtra, the 85 new deaths have taken the toll in the state to 1,982 so far while the total number of cases has risen to 59,546 with 2,598 cases reported on Thursday.

The number of cases in state capital Mumbai, the worst-hit city in the country, shot past the 35,000-mark on Thursday. It accounted for 38 of today's deaths.

Maharashtra has been recording 75-plus fatalities and 2,000-plus new patients for the past three days consecutively, with the highest figure of infections being 3,041 cases on May 24.

Of the total 4,706 deaths in India so far, Maharashtra accounted for the highest number at 1,982, followed by 960 in Gujarat, 321 in Madhya Pradesh, 316 in Delhi, 295 in West Bengal, 197 in Uttar Pradesh, 180 in Rajasthan, 145 in Tamil Nadu, 67 in Telangana, 59 in Andhra Pradesh, 47 in Karnataka, 40 in Punjab, 27 in Jammu & Kashmir, 19 in Haryana, 15 in Bihar, seven each in Kerala and Odisha, five in Himachal Pradesh, four each in Assam, Chandigarh, Jharkhand and Uttarakhand, and one in Meghalaya.

The total of 1,65,799 cases so far includes those who have died as well as 71,106 patients who have recovered, which means that the number of active cases in the country stood at 89,987 as of this morning, up 3,877 in the past 24 hours.

The number of patients who have recovered has gone up by 3,414 in the past 24 hours and the recovery rate is now 42.88%.

Of the total of 1,65,799 cases so far, Maharashtra accounted for the highest at 59,546, followed by 19,372 in Tamil Nadu, 16,281 in Delhi, 15,562 in Gujarat, 8,067 in Rajasthan, 7,453 in Madhya Pradesh, 7,170 in Uttar Pradesh, 4,536 in West Bengal, 3,296 in Bihar, 3,251 in Andhra Pradesh, 2,533 in Karnataka, 2,256 in Telangana, 2,158 in Punjab, 2,036 in Jammu and Kashmir, 1,660 in Odisha, 1,504 in Haryana, 1,088 in Kerala, 856 in Assam, 500 in Uttarakhand, 469 in Jharkhand, 399 in Chhattisgarh, 288 in Chandigarh, 276 in Himachal Pradesh, 242 in Tripura, 73 in Ladakh, 69 in Goa, 55 in Manipur, 51 in Puducherry, 33 in Andaman & Nicobar Islands, 21 in Meghalaya, 18 in Nagaland, three in Arunachal Pradesh, two in Dadra & Nagar Haveli, and one each in Mizoram and Sikkim.

The Ministry said 4,673 cases were being re-assigned to various states.

NNN