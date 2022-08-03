India records 17,135 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection, 47 deaths in the past 24 hours

New Delhi, August 3, 2022

India on Wednesday recorded 17,135 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection and 47 deaths in the past 24 hours, higher than Tuesday's numbers.

The country had on Tuesday reported 13,734 new cases of COVID-19 infection and 34 deaths.

The number of new cases in a single day stayed below 20,000 for the fourth day today after staying above that level for three days.

Maharashtra accounted for 1,886 of the 17,135 new cases of infection registered today, followed by 1,736 cases in Karnataka, 1,506 in Delhi, 1,302 in Tamil Nadu, 1,057 in Kerala, 1,054 in Telangana, 883 in West Bengal, 874 in Gujarat, 834 in Himachal Pradesh, 741 in Jammu & Kashmir, 741 in Odisha, 623 in Haryana, 595 in Chhattisgarh, 579 in Uttar Pradesh, and 486 in Punjab.

The number of 47deaths registered today included 12 backlog cases in Kerala.

Not counting those, the 35 deaths recorded in the last 24 hours included five each in Maharashtra and Rajasthan, four in West Bengal, three each in Chhattisgarh, Delhi and Uttarakhand, two each in Himachal Pradesh, Manipur and Punjab, and one each in Chandigarh, Haryana, Jammu & Kashmir, Odisha, Puducherry, and Uttar Pradesh.

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare this morning, the death toll in the country from COVID-19 so far has gone up to 526,477 today.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 44,067,144 today.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country rose to 43,403,610 today, up 19,823 from yesterday. The recovery rate stood at 98.49%.

The number of active cases went down by 2,735 to 137,057 today.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 204.84 crore today, including 23.49 lakh doses given in the last 24 hours.

The Daily Positivity Rate stood at 3.69% and the Weekly Positivity Rate at 4.67% today.

A total of 87.63 crore COVID-19 tests have been conducted so far in the country, including 4.64 lakh tests done in the last 24 hours.

