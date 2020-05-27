India records 170 more COVID-19 deaths, 6,387 new cases of infection

New Delhi, May 27, 2020

India today reported 170 more deaths due to coronavirus (COVID-19), taking the toll to 4,337, even as the total number of cases rose to 151,767, with 6,387 new cases of infection recorded during the past 24 hours.

This is the sixth consecutive day that the country has recorded in excess of 6,000 new cases of infection after adding more than 5,600 cases each in the previous two days.

Figures released by the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare this morning showed that Maharashtra, the worst-hit state, accounted for 97 of the 170 new deaths, followed by 27 in Gujarat, 12 in Delhi, nine in Tamil Nadu, five each in Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal, three in Rajasthan and one each in Andhra Pradesh, Chandigarh, Haryana, Jammu & Kashmir, Kerala, Telangana and Uttarakhand.

In Maharashtra, the 97 new deaths have taken the COVID-19 death toll in the state to 1,792, while the total number of cases has gone up to 54,758. The state has been recording 50-plus fatalities and over 2,000 new patients daily for the past 10 days now. The highest figure of infections in a single day was 3,041 cases on May 24.

Of the total 97 new deaths in the state, 39 were recorded in Mumbai alone, taking the city's death toll up to 1,065, while the number of COVID-19-positive patients in the metropolis has shot up by 1,002 cases to touch 32,974 on Tuesday.

Of the total 4,337 deaths in India so far, Maharashtra accounted for the highest number at 1,792, followed by 915 in Gujarat, 305 in Madhya Pradesh, 288 in Delhi, 283 in West Bengal, 170 each in Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, 127 in Tamil Nadu, 57 each in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, 44 in Karnataka, 40 in Punjab, 24 in Jammu & Kashmir, 17 in Haryana, 13 in Bihar, seven in Odisha, six in Kerala, five in Himachal Pradesh, four each in Assam, Chandigarh, Jharkhand and Uttarakhand, and one in Meghalaya.

The total of 1,51,767 cases so far includes those who have died as well as 64,426 patients who have recovered, which means that the number of active cases in the country stood at 83,004 as of this morning, up 2,282 in the past 24 hours.

The number of patients who have recovered has gone up by 3,935 in the past 24 hours and the recovery rate is now 42.45%.

Of the total of 1,51,767 cases so far, Maharashtra accounted for the highest at 54,758, followed by 17,728 in Tamil Nadu, 14,821 in Gujarat, 14,465 in Delhi, 7,536 in Rajasthan, 7,024 in Madhya Pradesh, 6,548 in Uttar Pradesh, 4,009 in West Bengal, 3,171 in Andhra Pradesh, 2,983 in Bihar, 2,283 in Karnataka, 2,106 in Punjab, 1,991 in Telangana, 1,759 in Jammu and Kashmir, 1,517 in Odisha, 1,305 in Haryana, 963 in Kerala, 616 in Assam, 426 in Jharkhand, 401 in Uttarakhand, 361 in Chhattisgarh, 266 in Chandigarh, 247 in Himachal Pradesh, 207 in Tripura, 67 in Goa, 53 in Ladakh, 46 in Puducherry, 39 in Manipur, 33 in Andaman & Nicobar Islands, 15 in Meghalaya, four in Nagaland, two each in Arunachal Pradesh and Dadra & Nagar Haveli, and one each in Mizoram and Sikkim.

The Ministry said 4,013 cases were being re-assigned to various states.

According to the Ministry, apart from an improvement in the recovery rate, the case fatality rate in the country is also showing a downward trend fro 3.30% (as on April 15) to about 2.87% at present, which is amongst the lowest in the world.

The global average for case fatality is presently around 6.45%, it said.

"An analysis of case mortality per lakh population indicates that India has about 0.3 deaths per lakh population which is amongst the lowest in the world against the statistics of 4.4 deaths per lakh population for the world. The relatively low death figures, both in terms of mortality per lakh population and case fatality rate, represent timely case identification and clinical management of the cases," an official press release said.

The release said the focus of the administration continues to be on prevention and containment measures so as to limit the spread of infection.

"Following of required hand hygiene, respiratory hygiene and effective sanitation of frequently touched surfaces are critical to avoid getting the infection. There is a need to ensure COVID-appropriate behaviour to tide over this crisis. This also includes regular use of the masks/face covers and working towards protecting the elderly and vulnerable. Maintenance of physical distancing in public is the social vaccine the world currently has against the novel coronavirus," it said.

The Ministry said India has rapidly increased its testing capacity and is on track to meet the emerging requirements.

The country is now testing an approximate 1.1 lakh samples per day. Capacity has been increased by augmenting the number of labs, shifts, RT-PCR machines and manpower. As of today, India has 612 labs, 430 run by ICMR and 182 in the private sector, to test the population for COVID-19 infection. Guidelines have been issued to States/UTs advising immediate testing for symptomatic and home quarantine for asymptomatic migrant workers.

Most States/UTs have been working with National Tuberculosis Elimination Program (NTEP) to deploy TrueNAT machines for COVID-19 testing. Indigenous manufacturers of RT-PCR-kits, VTM, swabs and RNA extraction kits have been identified and their production facilitated in the last few months, the release added.

