India records 16,906 fresh cases of COVID-19, 45 deaths in last 24 hours

New Delhi, July 13, 2022

India on Wednesday recorded 16,906 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection and 45 deaths -- higher than Tuesday's numbers -- in the last 24 hours.

The country had on Tuesday added 13,615 new cases of infection and 20 deaths to its COVID-19 tally.

Of the 45 deaths, Kerala accounted for 17, followed by 13 deaths in Maharashtra, five in West Bengal, two in Gujarat and one each in Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Odisha, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh.

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare this morning, the death toll in the country from COVID-19 so far has gone up to 525,519 today.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 43,669,850 today.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country crossed 43 million today at 43,011,874, up 15,447 from yesterday. The recovery rate stood at 98.49%.

The number of active cases went up for the 50th consecutive day today, by 1,414 to 132,457.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 199.12 crore today, including 11.15 lakh doses given in the last 24 hours.

The Daily Positivity Rate stood at 3.68% and the Weekly Positivity Rate at 4.26% today.

A total of 86.77 crore COVID-19 tests have been conducted so far in the country, including 4.59 lakh tests done in the last 24 hours.

