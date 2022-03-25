India records 1,685 new cases of COVID-19 infection, 83 deaths in last 24 hours

New Delhi, March 25, 2022

India today recorded 1,685 new cases of COVID-19 infection and 83 deaths in the last 24 hours as the spread of the coronavirus pandemic continued to slow down across the country.

The 83 deaths registered in the last 24 hours incuded as many as 64 previously undeclared COVID-19 fataitiesin Kerala.

The country had yesterday logged 1,938 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection and 67 deaths, including 53 previously undeclared COVID-19 fatalities in Kerala.

If the 64 previously unreported deaths in Kerala are not counted, the number of people who died of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours in India stood at 19, higher than the 14 posted yesterday.

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW) this morning, the death toll in the country from COVID-19 so far has climbed to 516,755 today.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 43,016,372 today.

As many as 29 States and Union Territories posted zero COVID-19 deaths during the last 24 hours. Kerala, at 10 deaths, was the only state to report fatalities in double digits in this period.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country rose to 42,478,087 today, up 2,499 from yesterday. The recovery rate stood at 98.75%.

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in the country dropped to 21,530 today, down 897 from yesterday.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 182.55 crore today, including 29.82 lakh doses given in the last 24 hours.

The Daily Positivity Rate fell to 0.24% and the Weekly Positivity Rate to 0.33%.

A total of 78.56 crore COVID-19 tests have been conducted so far in the country, including 6.91 lakh tests done in the last 24 hours.

NNN