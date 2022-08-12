India records 16,561 new cases of COVID-19 infection, 49 deaths in last 24 hours

New Delhi, August 12, 2022

India on Friday recorded 16,561 new cases of COVID-19 infection, marginally higher than Thursday's number, and 49 deaths in the last 24 hours.

The country had on Thursday logged 16,299 cases of COVID-19 infection and 53 deaths.

The number of new cases in a single day remained below the 20,000-mark for the seventh consecutive day today.

The number of 49 deaths posted today included ten backlog cases in Kerala.

Not counting those, the 39 deaths registered in the last 24 hours included six deaths each in Delhi and Karnataka, five in Maharashtra, four in West Bengal, three each in Punjab and Uttar Pradesh, two each in Gujarat, Sikkim and Uttarakhand, and one each in Assam, Chandigarh, Jammu & Kashmir, Jharkhand, Manipur and Odisha.

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare this morning, the death toll in the country from COVID-19 so far has gone up to 526,928 today.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 44,223,557 today.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country rose to 43,573,094 today, up 18,053 from yesterday. The recovery rate stood at 98.53%.

The number of active cases went down by 1,541 to 123,535 today.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 207.47 crore today, including 17.72 lakh doses given in the last 24 hours.

The Daily Positivity Rate stood at 5.44% and the Weekly Positivity Rate at 4.88% today.

A total of 87.95 crore COVID-19 tests have been conducted so far in the country, including 3.04 lakh tests done in the last 24 hours.

