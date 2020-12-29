India records 16,432 new cases of COVID-19 in 24 hours -- lowest in six months

New Delhi, December 29, 2020

India today recorded 16,432 new cases of novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) infections in the past 24 hours -- the lowest in more than six months -- as the spread of the virus continued to slow down across the country.

According to figures put out by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare this morning, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country so far, since the first case was registered in late January, has risen to 10,224,303.

With 252 more deaths, the death toll in the country has risen to 148,153.

The number of deaths in a 24-hour period remained below the 300-mark for the fourth consecutive day and below the 400-mark for the 17th day running today.

The number of new cases of infection in a day remained below 40,000 for the 30th consecutive day today and below 30,000 for the 15th day in a row and for the 18th time in 21 days.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 increased to 9,807,569 as of this morning, up 24,900 from yesterday, making for a recovery rate of 95.92%.

The number of active cases decreased by 8,720 in the past 24 hours to 268,581, the lowest in more than five and a half months.

The highest number of deaths due to COVID-19 in a single day in the country -- 1,290 -- was reported on September 16. India had reported 279 deaths yesterday.

The highest number of fresh cases of infection in a 24-hour period -- 97,894 -- was reported on September 17. The country had recorded 20,021 new cases of infection yesterday.

The world has reported a total of more than 81.278 million cases of COVID-19 so far while the global death toll has climbed to 1,774,390 as of this morning, according to data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University in the United States, which is tracking the pandemic.

India is placed second in the world in terms of the total number of cases of infection so far, behind the United States (more than 19.301 million cases) and ahead of Brazil (more than 7.504 million cases).

In terms of the number of deaths, the country ranks third after the US (334,836) and Brazil (191,570).

NNN