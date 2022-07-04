India records 16,135 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection, 24 deaths in last 24 hours

New Delhi, July 4, 2022

India on Monday recorded 16,135 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection -- marginally higher than Sunday's number -- and 24 deaths in the last 24 hours.

The country had on Sunday reported 16,103 new cases of COVID-19 infection and 31 deaths.

Of the 24 deaths registered in the last 24 hours, Kerala accounted for nine, followed by six in Maharashtra, five in Delhi, three in West Bengal and one in Mizoram.

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare this morning, the death toll in the country from COVID-19 so far has gone up to 525,223 today.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 43,518,564 today.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country went up to 42,879,477 today, up 13,958 from yesterday. The recovery rate stood at 98.53%.

The number of active cases went up for the 41st consecutive day today, by 2,153 to 113,864.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 197.98 crore today, including 1.78 lakh doses given in the last 24 hours.

The Daily Positivity Rate stood at 4.85% and the Weekly Positivity Rate at 3.74% today.

A total of 86.39 crore COVID-19 tests have been conducted so far in the country, including 3.32lakh tests done in the last 24 hours.

