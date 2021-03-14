India records 161 COVID-19 deaths, 25,320 new cases of infection

New Delhi, March 14, 2021

India today recorded 161 more deaths due to the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and 25,320 new cases of infection in the last 24 hours as a continuing spurt in the numbers of fresh infections in recent days in some States, especially Maharashtra, remained a cause of worry.

At 25,320, the number of new cases of infection in a single day is the highest in about 12 weeks. Of these, Maharashtra alone accounted for 15,602 cases -- the second consecutive day that the state -- the worst-hit in India -- has logged more than 15,000 cases in a single day.

The number of deaths in a single day, at 161, is the highest since January 29, when the country had reported 163 deaths. Of these, Maharashtra alone accounted for 88 deaths.

Kerala, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Tamil Nadu are the other states which have reported a spike in new cases of infection in recent days.

With the latest numbers put out by the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, the death toll so far has risen to 158,607 while the total number of cases of infection in the country, since the first case was registered in late January last year, has risen to 11,359,048.

The number of deaths in a 24-hour period has remained below 200 for 53 consecutive days now. It has fallen below the 100-mark 19 times in the past 41 days.

The number of new cases of infection in a day rose above the 20,000-mark for the first time on March 11 after 57 days and has remained above that mark for four consecutive days now. It has fallen below 10,000 five times in the last 47 days.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 rose to 10,989,897 as of this morning, up 16,637 from yesterday, making for a recovery rate of 96.75%.

The number of active cases went up by 8,522 in the last 24 hours to 210,544, the highest since January 16.

The highest number of deaths due to COVID-19 in a single day in the country -- 1,290 -- was reported on September 16 last year. India reported 140 deaths yesterday.

The highest number of fresh cases of infection in a 24-hour period -- 97,894 -- was reported on September 17 last year. India recorded 24,882 new cases yesterday.

Meanwhile, more than 2.91 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered across the country, as of yesterday evening, since the nationwide vaccination drive against the virus began on January 16.

The number includes 7,331,498 healthcare workers who have received the first dose and 4,258,297 healthcare workers who have got their second dose; 7,296,474 frontline workers who have received the first dose and 1,053,732 who have taken the second dose; 1,386,305 people aged above 45 and with comorbidities, who have taken the first dose and 7,866,241 senior citizens (aged 60 and more), who have taken the first dose.

A total of 974,090 vaccine doses were administered yesterday, the Ministry said.

The world has reported a total of 119.488 million cases of COVID-19 so far while the global death toll has climbed past 2.647 million as of this morning, according to data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University in the United States, which is tracking the pandemic.

India is now placed third in the world in terms of the total number of cases of infection so far, behind the United States (more than 29.399 million cases) and Brazil (more than 11.439 million cases).

In terms of the number of deaths, the country now ranks fourth after the US (534,288), Brazil (277,102) and Mexico (194,490).

