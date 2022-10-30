India records 1,604 new cases of COVID-19 infection, eight deaths in last 24 hours

New Delhi, October 29, 2022

India on Sunday recorded 1,604 new cases of COVID-19 infection and eight deaths -- slightly higher than Saturday's numbers -- in the last 24 hours.

The country had on Saturday reported 1,574 new cases of COVID-19 infection and nine deaths.

Maharashtra accounted for 319 of the 1,604 new cases of infection posted today, followed by 295 in Kerala, 168 in Karnataka, 162 in Tamil Nadu and 116 in Delhi.

The eight deaths reported today included three backlog cases in Kerala.

Of the remaining five deaths posted in the last 24 hours, there were two each in Karnataka and Maharashtra, and one in Mizoram.