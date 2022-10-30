India records 1,604 new cases of COVID-19 infection, eight deaths in last 24 hours
New Delhi, October 29, 2022
India on Sunday recorded 1,604 new cases of COVID-19 infection and eight deaths -- slightly higher than Saturday's numbers -- in the last 24 hours.
The country had on Saturday reported 1,574 new cases of COVID-19 infection and nine deaths.
Maharashtra accounted for 319 of the 1,604 new cases of infection posted today, followed by 295 in Kerala, 168 in Karnataka, 162 in Tamil Nadu and 116 in Delhi.
The eight deaths reported today included three backlog cases in Kerala.
Of the remaining five deaths posted in the last 24 hours, there were two each in Karnataka and Maharashtra, and one in Mizoram.
With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, the death toll in the country from COVID-19 so far has gone up to 529,016 today.
The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 44,652,266 today.
The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country rose to 44,104,933 today, up 2,081 from yesterday. The recovery rate stood at 98.77%.
The number of active cases of COVID-19 infection went down by 485 to 18,317 today.
Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 219.63 crore today, including 1.39 lakh doses given in the last 24 hours.
The Daily Positivity Rate stood at 1.02% today and the Weekly Positivity Rate at 1.08%.
More than 90.08 crore COVID-19 tests have been conducted so far, including 1.57 lakh tests yesterday.
