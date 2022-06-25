India records 15,940 new cases of COVID-19 infection, 20 deaths in last 24 hours

New Delhi, June 25, 2022

India on Saturday recorded 15,940 new cases of COVID-19 infection -- lower than Friday's number -- and 20 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Of the 15,940 new cases of COVID-19 infection, Maharashtra accounted for the most at 4,205, followed by 3,981 cases in Kerala, 1,447 in Delhi, 1,359 in Tamil Nadu, 816 in Karnataka, 657 in West Bengal, 651 in Haryana, 620 in Uttar Pradesh, 493 in Telangana, and 380 in Gujarat.

The 20 deaths logged today included 11 in Kerala, three in Maharashtra, two in West Bengal and one each in Bihar, Delhi, Punjab and Rajasthan.

The country had on Friday reported 17,336 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection -- the highest in four months -- and 13 deaths.

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare this morning, the death toll in the country from COVID-19 so far has gone up to 524,974 today.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 43,378,234 today.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country went up to 42,761,481 today, up 12,425 from yesterday. The recovery rate stood at 98.58%.

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in the country went up for the 32nd consecutive day today, by 3,495 to 91,779.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 196.94 crore today, including 15.73 lakh doses given in the last 24 hours.

The Daily Positivity Rate rose to 4.39% and the Weekly Positivity Rate to 3.30% today.

A total of 86.02 crore COVID-19 tests have been conducted so far in the country, including 3.63 lakh tests done in the last 24 hours.

