India records 15,754 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection, 47 deaths in last 24 hours

New Delhi, August 19, 2022

India on Friday recorded 15,754 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection -- higher than Thursday's number -- and 47 deaths in the last 24 hours.

The country had on Thursday reported 12,608 cases of COVID-19 infection and 72 deaths.

The number of new cases in a single day remained above the 10,000-mark for the second day today after remaining below that level for two consecutive days.

Karnataka accounted for 2,329 of the 15,754 new cases of infection in the last 24 hours, followed by 2,246 cases in Maharashtra, 1,964 in Delhi, 953 in Haryana, 895 in Uttar Pradesh, 803 in Rajasthan, 643 in Tamil Nadu, 482 in Odisha, 436 in West Bengal, 435 in Telangana, and 419 in Jammu & Kashmir.

The 47 deaths registered in the last 24 hours included eight backlog cases in Kerala.

Not counting those, the 39 deaths in the last 24 hours included eight in Delhi, six in Maharashtra, four in Karnataka, three each in Punjab, Rajasthan and West Bengal, two each in Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, and one each in Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, Odisha, Sikkim and Uttarakhand.

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare this morning, the death toll in the country from COVID-19 so far has gone up to 527,253 today.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 44,314,618 today.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country rose to 43,685,535 today, up 15,220 from yesterday. The recovery rate stood at 98.58%.

The number of active cases of COVID-19 infection went up slightly by 487 to 101,830 today.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 209.27 crore today, including 31.52 lakh doses given in the last 24 hours.

The Daily Positivity Rate stood at 3.47% and the Weekly Positivity Rate at 3.90% today.

A total of 88.18 crore COVID-19 tests have been conducted so far in the country, including 4.54 lakh tests done in the last 24 hours.

