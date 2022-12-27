A passenger who has arrived from abroad undergoing COVID-19 test, after being selected on a random basis, at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi, on December 26, 2022.
A passenger who has arrived from abroad undergoing COVID-19 test, after being selected on a random basis, at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi, on December 26, 2022.MoHFW/Twitter
National

India records 157 new cases of COVID-19 infection, one death in last 24 hours

By Sonny Abraham/NetIndian News Network

New Delhi, December 27, 2022

India on Tuesday recorded 157 new cases of COVID-19 infection and one death -- lower than Monday's numbers -- in the last 24 hours.

The country had on Monday reported 196 new cases of COVID-19 infection and two deaths.

The lone death reported today was a backlog case in Kerala.

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, the death toll in the country from COVID-19 rose to 530,696 today.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 44,677,459 today.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country increased to 44,143,342 today, up 163 from yesterday.

The number of active cases of COVID-19 infection went down by seven to 3,421.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 220.06 crore, including 97,622 doses given in the last 24 hours.

NNN

COVID19
Coronavirus Pandemic

Related Stories

No stories found.

Latest Stories

No stories found.

Trending Stories

No stories found.
NetIndian
www.netindian.in