India records 157 new cases of COVID-19 infection, one death in last 24 hours

New Delhi, December 27, 2022

India on Tuesday recorded 157 new cases of COVID-19 infection and one death -- lower than Monday's numbers -- in the last 24 hours.

The country had on Monday reported 196 new cases of COVID-19 infection and two deaths.

The lone death reported today was a backlog case in Kerala.

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, the death toll in the country from COVID-19 rose to 530,696 today.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 44,677,459 today.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country increased to 44,143,342 today, up 163 from yesterday.

The number of active cases of COVID-19 infection went down by seven to 3,421.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 220.06 crore, including 97,622 doses given in the last 24 hours.

