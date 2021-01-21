India records 151 COVID-19 deaths, 15,223 new cases of infection in last 24 hours

New Delhi, January 21, 2021

India today recorded 151 deaths due to the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and 15,223 new cases of infection as the spread of the virus continued to decelerate across the country and the nationwide vaccination drive gathered pace.

With the latest numbers put out by the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare this morning, the death toll so far has risen to 152,869 and the total number of cases of infection in the country, since the first case was registered in late January, has increased to 10,610,883.

The number of deaths in a 24-hour period remained below the 300-mark for the 25th consecutive day today. It has remained below 200 for eight consecutive days now.

The number of new cases of infection in a day remained below 30,000 for the 38th day in a row and below 20,000 for the 14th consecutive day today.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 increased to 10,265,706 as of this morning, up 19,965 from yesterday, making for a recovery rate of 96.74%.

The number of active cases, which dropped below 200,000 for the first time yesterday since June 27, 2020, reduced further by 4,893 in the last 24 hours to stand at 192,308 as of this morning.

The highest number of deaths due to COVID-19 in a single day in the country -- 1,290 -- was reported on September 16. India had reported 162 deaths yesterday.

The highest number of fresh cases of infection in a 24-hour period -- 97,894 -- was reported on September 17. The country had recorded 13,823 new cases of infection yesterday.

The world has reported a total of more than 96.841 million cases of COVID-19 so far while the global death toll has climbed to 2,074,467 as of this morning, according to data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University in the United States, which is tracking the pandemic.

India is placed second in the world in terms of the total number of cases of infection so far, behind the United States (more than 24.433 million cases) and ahead of Brazil (more than 8.638 million cases).

In terms of the number of deaths, the country ranks third after the US (406,001) and Brazil (212,831).

Meanwhile, 1,12,007 people were given the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine across the country yesterday on the fifth day of the innoculation drive, taking the total, as of last evening to 786,842.

NNN