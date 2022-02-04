India records 149,394 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection, 1,072 deaths in last 24 hours

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW) this morning, the death toll in the country from COVID-19 so far has crossed the 500,000-mark at 500,055.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 41,952,712 today.

Not counting the 441 previously unreported fatalities in Kerala, the 631 deaths posted in India in the last 24 hours included 160 deaths in Kerala, 75 in Maharashtra, 60 in Karnataka, 40 in Punjab, 36 in West Bengal, 34 in Gujarat, 30 in Tamil Nadu, 23 in Uttar Pradesh, 22 in Rajasthan, 19 in Assam, 18 in Odisha, 16 in Haryana, 13 in Delhi, 12 each in Chhattisgarh and Himachal Pradesh, and 10 in Andhra Pradesh.

Other States reported less than ten deaths each, with seven States and Union Territories posting zero deaths during this period.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country crossed the 40-milion mark at 40,017,088 today, up 246,674 from yesterday. The recovery rate improved to 95.39% from 95.14% yesterday.

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in the country fell for the tenth consecutive day today, going down by 98,352 to 1,435,569 today.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 168.47 crore today, including 55.58 lakh doses administered in the last 24 hours.

The Daily Positivity Rate fell to 9.27% and the Weekly Positivity Rate to 12.03%.

A total of 73.58 crore COVID-19 tests have been conducted so far in the country, including 16.11 lakh tests done in the last 24 hours.

