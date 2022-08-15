India records 14,917 new cases of COVID-19 infection, 32 deaths in last 24 hours
New Delhi, August 15, 2022
India on Monday recorded 14,917 new cases of COVID-19 infection -- higher than Sunday's number -- and 32 deaths in the last 24 hours.
The country had on Sunday logged 14,092 cases of COVID-19 infection and 41 deaths.
The number of new cases in a single day remained below the 20,000-mark for the tenth consecutive day today.
Delhi accounted for 2,162 of the 14,917 new cases of infection posted today, followed by 2,082 in Maharashtra, 1,837 in Karnataka, 1,007 in Kerala, 882 in Rajasthan, 804 in Uttar Pradesh, 802 in Haryana, 759 in Tamil Nadu, 622 in Puducherry, 599 in Gujarat, 563 in Jammu & Kashmir, 488 in Odisha, and 479 in West Bengal.
The number of 32 deaths registered today included four backlog cases in Kerala.
Not counting those, the 28 deaths registered in the last 24 hours included five deaths in national capital Delhi, followed by three deaths each in Karnataka and Maharashtra, two each in Chhattisgarh, Nagaland, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal, and one each in Assam, Chandigarh, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, Odisha, and Uttarakhand.
With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare this morning, the death toll in the country from COVID-19 so far has gone up to 527,069 today.
The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 44,268,381 today.
The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country rose to 43,623,804 today, up 14,238 from yesterday. The recovery rate stood at 98.54%.
The number of active cases went up by 647 to 117,508 today.
Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 208.25 crore today, including 25.50 lakh doses given in the last 24 hours.
The Daily Positivity Rate stood at 7.52% and the Weekly Positivity Rate at 4.65% today.
A total of 88.04 crore COVID-19 tests have been conducted so far in the country, including 1.98 lakh tests done in the last 24 hours.
