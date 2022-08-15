India records 14,917 new cases of COVID-19 infection, 32 deaths in last 24 hours

New Delhi, August 15, 2022

India on Monday recorded 14,917 new cases of COVID-19 infection -- higher than Sunday's number -- and 32 deaths in the last 24 hours.

The country had on Sunday logged 14,092 cases of COVID-19 infection and 41 deaths.

The number of new cases in a single day remained below the 20,000-mark for the tenth consecutive day today.

Delhi accounted for 2,162 of the 14,917 new cases of infection posted today, followed by 2,082 in Maharashtra, 1,837 in Karnataka, 1,007 in Kerala, 882 in Rajasthan, 804 in Uttar Pradesh, 802 in Haryana, 759 in Tamil Nadu, 622 in Puducherry, 599 in Gujarat, 563 in Jammu & Kashmir, 488 in Odisha, and 479 in West Bengal.

The number of 32 deaths registered today included four backlog cases in Kerala.

Not counting those, the 28 deaths registered in the last 24 hours included five deaths in national capital Delhi, followed by three deaths each in Karnataka and Maharashtra, two each in Chhattisgarh, Nagaland, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal, and one each in Assam, Chandigarh, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, Odisha, and Uttarakhand.