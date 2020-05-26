India records 146 more COVID-19 deaths, 6,535 new cases of infection

New Delhi, May 26, 2020

India today reported 146 more deaths due to coronavirus (COVID-19), taking the toll to 4,167, even as the total number of cases rose to 145,380 with 6,530 new cases of infection recorded during the past 24 hours.

This is the fifth consecutive day that the country has recorded in excess of 6,000 new cases of infection after adding more than 5,600 cases each in the previous two days.

Figures released by the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare this morning showed that Maharashtra, the worst-hit state, accounted for 60 of the 146 new deaths, followed by 30 in Gujarat, 15 in Delhi, 10 in Madhya Pradesh, seven in Tamil Nadu, six in West Bengal, four each in Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, three in Telangana, two each in Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir and Karnataka, and one in Kerala.

In Maharashtra, with the 60 new deaths, the toll has risen to 1,695 and 2,436 new cases have taken the total number of infected persons so far to 52,667.

State capital Mumbai, also the financial capital of the country, recorded 38 of the 60 new deaths, taking the toll in the metropolis past the 1000-mark to 1,026. The number of COVID-19-positive patients in the city has gone up by 1,430 on Monday to 31,972.

Of the total 4,167 deaths in India so far, Maharashtra accounted for the highest number at 1,695, followed by 888 in Gujarat, 300 in Madhya Pradesh, 278 in West Bengal, 276 in Delhi, 167 in Rajasthan, 165 in Uttar Pradesh, 118 in Tamil Nadu, 56 each in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, 44 in Karnataka, 40 in Punjab, 23 in Jammu & Kashmir, 16 in Haryana, 13 in Bihar, seven in Odisha, five each in Himacal Pradesh and Kerala, four each in Assam and Jharkhand, three each in Chandigarh and Uttarakhand, and one in Meghalaya.

The total of 1,45,380 cases so far includes those who have died as well as 60,491 patients who have recovered, which means that the number of active cases in the country stood at 80,772 as of this morning, up 3,669 in the past 24 hours.

The number of patients who have recovered has gone up by 2,770 in the past 24 hours and the recovery rate is now 41.6%.

Of the total of 1,45,380 cases so far, Maharashtra accounted for the highest at 52,667, followed by 17,082 in Tamil Nadu, 14,460 in Gujarat, 14,053 in Delhi, 7,300 in Rajasthan, 6,859 in Madhya Pradesh, 6,532 in Uttar Pradesh, 3,816 in West Bengal, 3,110 in Andhra Pradesh, 2,730 in Bihar, 2,182 in Karnataka, 2,060 in Punjab, 1,920 in Telangana, 1,668 in Jammu and Kashmir, 1,438 in Odisha, 1,184 in Haryana, 896 in Kerala, 526 in Assam, 377 in Jharkhand, 349 in Uttarakhand, 291 in Chhattisgarh, 238 in Chandigarh, 223 in Himachal Pradesh, 194 in Tripura, 67 in Goa, 52 in Ladakh, 41 in Puducherry, 39 in Manipur, 33 in Andaman & Nicobar Islands, 14 in Meghalaya, the first three cases in Nagaland, two each in Arunachal Pradesh and Dadra & Nagar Haveli, and one each in Mizoram and Sikkim.

The Ministry said 2,970 cases were being re-assigned to various states.

