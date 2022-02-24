India records 14,148 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection, 302 deaths in last 24 hours

New Delhi, February 24, 2022

India today registered 14,148 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection and 302 deaths in the last 24 hours as the spread of the coronavirus pandemic continued to decelerate across the country.

The 302 deaths recorded today included 121 previously undeclared COVID-19 fatalities in Kerala, , where the data of the past several months is being reconciled and updated.

The country had yesterday logged 15,102 new cases of COVID-19 infection and 278 deaths, including 39 previously unreported deaths in Kerala.

If the 121 previously unreported deaths in Kerala are not counted, the number of people who died of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours in India was 181, much lower than the 239 posted yesterday.

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW) this morning, the death toll in the country from COVID-19 so far has climbed to 512,924 today.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 42,881,179 today.

Not counting the 121previously unreported fatalities in Kerala, the 181 deaths reported in India in the last 24 hours included 67 deaths in Kerala, 23 in Maharashtra and 21 in Karnataka.

All other States reported less than ten deaths each, with 14 States and Union Territories posting zero deaths during this period.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country rose to 42,219,896, up 30,009 from yesterday. The recovery rate improved further to 98.46% from 98.42% yesterday.

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in the country fell for the 30th consecutive day today, going down by 16,163 to below 150,000 at 148,359.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 176.52 crore today, including 30.49 lakh doses given in the last 24 hours.

The Daily Positivity Rate went down to 1.22% and the Weekly Positivity Rate fell to 1.60%.

A total of 76.35 crore COVID-19 tests have been conducted so far in the country, including 11.55 lakh tests done in the last 24 hours.

