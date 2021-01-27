India records 137 COVID-19 deaths, 12,689 new cases of infection

New Delhi, January 27, 2021

India today recorded 137 deaths due to the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and 12,689 new cases of infection as the spread of the virus continued to maintain a downtrend across the country.

With the latest numbers put out by the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare this morning, the death toll so far has risen to 153,724 while the total number of cases of infection in the country, since the first case was registered in late January last year, has increased to 10,689,527.

The number of deaths in a 24-hour period remained below the 300-mark for the 31st consecutive day today. It has remained below 200 for 14 consecutive days now.

The number of new cases of infection in a day remained below 30,000 for the 42nd day in a row and below 20,000 for the 18th consecutive day today.

Yesterday, for the first since June 12, 2020, the number of new cases of infection had dipped to below 10,000.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 increased to 10,359,305 as of this morning, up 13,320 from yesterday, making for a recovery rate of 96.91%.

The number of active cases went down by 768 to 176,498 in the last 24 hours.

The highest number of deaths due to COVID-19 in a single day in the country -- 1,290 -- was reported on September 16 last year. India had reported 117 deaths yesterday.

The highest number of fresh cases of infection in a 24-hour period -- 97,894 -- was reported on September 17. The country had recorded 9,102 new cases of infection yesterday.

The world has reported a total of more than 100 million cases of COVID-19 so far while the global death toll has climbed to 2,157,349 as of this morning, according to data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University in the United States, which is tracking the pandemic.

India is placed second in the world in terms of the total number of cases of infection so far, behind the United States (more than 25.439 million cases) and ahead of Brazil (more than 8.933 million cases).

In terms of the number of deaths, the country ranks third after the US (425,119) and Brazil (218,878).

