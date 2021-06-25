India records 1,329 COVID-19 deaths, 51,667 new cases of infection

New Delhi, June 25, 2021

India today logged 1,329 deaths due to COVID-19 and 51,667 fresh cases of infection in the last 24 hours as the spread of the coronavirus pandemic continued to display a decelerating trend across the country.

The country had posted 1,321 deaths and 54,069 new cases of infection yesterday.

After the brutal second wave of the pandemic in April-May, the number of deaths in a single day has remained below 3,000 for the 11th consecutive day today after staying above that level for the previous five days. The number had fallen below 3,000 on June 1 for the first time after April 28. It has remained below 2,000 for eight days now.

The country had registered more than 4,000 deaths in a single day on 13 days in May.

The number of new cases of infection in the country in a 24-hour period has remained below 100,000 for the 18th consecutive day today.

The highest number of new cases in a 24-hour period -- 414,188 -- was reported on May 7.

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health of Family Welfare (MoHFW) this morning, the death toll so far has climbed to 393,310 today.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 30,134,445 today.

Of the 1,329 deaths reported in the last 24 hours in India, Maharashtra, by far the worst-hit state, accounted for 556, followed by 155 deaths in Tamil Nadu, 138 in Karnataka, 136 in Kerala, 44 in Odisha, 41 in West Bengal, 38 in Andhra Pradesh, 34 in Assam, and 30 in Uttar Pradesh.

The other states reported less than 30 deaths each in the last 24 hours. There were eight COVID-19 deaths in national capital Delhi during this period.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country rose to 29,128,267 today, up 64,527 from yesterday. The recovery rate has improved to 96.66% from 96.61% yesterday.

This is the 43rd consecutive day that the number of recoveries has exceeded the number of new cases.

The number of active cases dipped by 14,189 to 612,868 today, the lowest since April 1, when the number was 584,055.

The number of active cases had touched 3,745,237 on May 10, the highest since the pandemic began in India. The active caseload had been continuously rising after February 12 this year, when it had touched its lowest mark of 135,926 in recent months. However, since May 11, there has been a steady downtrend.

The Health Ministry said a total of 30.79 crore vaccine doses had been administered so far in the country, including 60.73 lakh doses in the last 24 hours.

The Weekly Positivity Rate is currently at 3.00% while the Daily Positive Rate is at 2.98%, less than 5% for 18 consecutive days

