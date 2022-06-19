India records 12,899 new cases of COVID-19 infection, 15 deaths in last 24 hours

New Delhi, June 19, 2022

India today recorded 12,899 new cases of COVID-19 infection and 15 deaths -- lower than yesterday's numbers -- in the last 24 hours.

The 15 deaths registered in the last 24 hours incuded seven in Kerala, three in Delhi, two in Maharashtra, and one each in Madhya Pradesh, Punjab and Rajasthan.

Of the 12,899 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection in the last 24 hours, Maharashtra accounted for 3,883, followed by 3,253 in Kerala, 1,534 in Delhi, 750 in Karnataka, 596 in Tamil Nadu and 477 in Uttar Pradesh.

This is the fourth consecutive day that the number of new cases in a 24-hour period has stayed above the 10,000-mark after remaining below that level since February 27 this year.

The country had yesterday posted 13,216 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection and 23 deaths.

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare this morning, the death toll in the country from COVID-19 so far has gone up to 524,855 today.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 43,296,692 today.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country went up to 42,699,363 today, up 8,518 from yesterday. The recovery rate stood at 98.62%.

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in the country went up for the 26th consecutive day today, by 4,366 to 72,474.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 196.14 crore today, including 13.24 lakh doses given in the last 24 hours.

The Daily Positivity Rate rose to 2.89% and the Weekly Positivity Rate to 2.50% today.

A total of 85.78 crore COVID-19 tests have been conducted so far in the country, including 4.46 lakh tests done in the last 24 hours.

