India records 1,260 new cases of COVID-19 infection, 83 deaths in last 24 hours

New Delhi, April 2, 2022

India on Saturday recorded 1,260 new cases of COVID-19 infection and 83 deaths in the last 24 hours as the coronavirus pandemic continued to maintain a decelerating trend across the country.

The 83 deaths registered in the last 24 hours included as many as 76 previousy undeclared COVID-19 fatalities in Kerala.

The country had yesterday logged logged 1,335 new cases of COVID-19 infection and 52 deaths, including 41 previously unreported fatalities in Kerala.

If the 76 previously unreported COVID-19 deaths in Kerala are not taken into account, the number of deaths in the last 24 hours stood at seven, lower than the 11 posted yesterday.

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW) this morning, the death toll in the country from COVID-19 so far has gone up to 521,264 today.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 43,027,035 today.

As many as 32 States and Union Territories posted zero COVID-19 deaths during the last 24 hours.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country went up to 42,492,326 today, up 1,404 from yesterday. The recovery rate stood at 98.76%.

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in the country dropped to 13,445 today, down 227 from yesterday.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 184.52 crore today, including 18.38 lakh doses given in the last 24 hours.

The Daily Positivity Rate stood at 0.24% and the Weekly Positivity Rate at 0.23%.

A total of 79.02 crore COVID-19 tests have been conducted so far in the country, including 5.28 lakh tests done in the last 24 hours.

