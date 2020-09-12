India records 1,201 COVID deaths, new high of 97,570 fresh cases of infection

New Delhi, September 12, 2020

India today reported 1,201 more deaths due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and a new high of 97,570 fresh cases of infection as the deadly disease continued to spread and claim lives across the country.

With these, the death toll in the country has crossed the 77,000-mark to touch 77,472 while the total number of persons infected by the virus so far has gone past 4.6 million to reach 4,659,984.

The highest number of deaths due to COVID-19 in a single day in the country -- 1,209 -- was registered yesterday (September 11).

The previous high for the number of new cases of infection in a 24-hour period -- 96,551 -- was also reported yesterday.

This is the second consecutive day that the country has reported more than 1,200 deaths in a single day and the fifth consecutive day that it has registered more than 1,100 COVID-19 deaths.

It has reported a thousand-plus COVID deaths for 11 consecutive days now, on 15 of the last 18 days and 18 of the last 33 days. It has reported more than 900 deaths on 28 of the last 31 days.

This is the 39th consecutive day that the country has reported more than 800 COVID deaths in a single day, the 45th consecutive day that it has reported more than 700 deaths, the 51st consecutive day that it has reported more than 600 deaths and the 61st consecutive day that it has reported 500 or more deaths. It has reported more than 200 deaths each day since the beginning of June.

India has been reporting more new cases of infection than any other country for the past several days.

It has reported more than 90,000 new cases in a 24-hour period for five of the last seven days and more than 80,000 cases for nine of the last ten days. It has now reported more than 75,000 cases on 16 of the last 17 days, more than 60,000 cases on 30 of the last 32 days and more than 50,000 new cases for the 44th consecutive day today.

On the positive side, the number of patients who have recovered rose to 3,624,196 this morning.

The world has reported a total of more than 28.481million cases of COVID-19 so far while the global death toll stood at 915,356 this morning.

India is placed second in the world in terms of the total number of cases of infection so far, behind the United States (more than 6.443 million cases) and ahead of Brazil (more than 4.282 million cases)

In terms of the number of deaths, the country ranks third after the US (192,979) and Brazil (130,396).

Figures released this morning by the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, showed that the 1, 201 new deaths reported in India included a whopping 442 in Maharashtra, the worst-hit state in India.

It was followed by 130 in Karnataka, 77 each in Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, 76 in Uttar Pradesh, 63 in Punjab, 57 in West Bengal, 30 in Madhya Pradesh, 26 in Chhattisgarh, 25 in Haryana, 21 in Delhi, 16 each in Assam and Gujarat, 15 each in Jharkhand and Rajasthan, 14 each in Kerala and Odisha, 12 each in Bihar and Puducherry, 11 in Uttarakhand, ten in Telangana, nine each in Jammu & Kashmir and Tripura, eight in Goa, five in Himachal Pradesh, four in Meghalaya, three in Chandigarh, two in Ladakh, and one each in Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim.

No new deaths were reported today from Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu, Manipur and Nagaland.

Of the total of 77,472 deaths in India so far, Maharashtra accounts for the highest at 28,724, followed by 8,231 in Tamil Nadu, 7,067 in Karnataka, 4,779 in Andhra Pradesh, 4,687 in national capital Delhi, 4,282 in Uttar Pradesh, 3,828 in West Bengal, 3,180 in Gujarat, 2,212 in Punjab, 1,691 in Madhya Pradesh, 1,207 in Rajasthan, 950 in Telangana, 932 in Haryana, 854 in Jammu and Kashmir, 797 in Bihar, 605 in Odisha, 532 in Jharkhand, 519 in Chhattisgarh, 430 in Assam, 410 in Kerala, 388 in Uttarakhand, 365 in Puducherry, 276 in Goa, 182 in Tripura, 86 in Chandigarh, 71 in Himachal Pradesh, 51 in Andaman & Nicobar Islands, 44 in Manipur, 38 in Ladakh, 24 in Meghalaya, ten each in Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland, eight in Sikkim and two in Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu.

Mizoram has not reported any COVID deaths so far while Lakshadweep Islands have not reported any cases of infection until now.

The total of 4,659,984 cases so far includes the 77,472 patients who have died as well as the 3,624,196 patients who have recovered, which means that the number of active cases in the country stood at 958,316 as of this morning, up 14,836 from yesterday.

The number of patients who have recovered has increased by 81,553 since yesterday -- the highest in a dya so far -- and the recovery rate stood at 77.77%, according to the data.

