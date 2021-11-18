India records 11,919 fresh cases of COVID-19 in last 24 hours, 470 more deaths

New Delhi, November 18, 2021

India today recorded 11,919 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection and 470 more deaths in the last 24 hours, higher than yesterday's numbers.

The 470 deaths reported today include 327 previously unreported fatalities in Kerala, where the COVID-19 data of the past several months is being reconciled.

The country had yesterday logged 10,197 new cases of COVID-19 infection and 301 deaths, including 171 previously unreported fatalities in Kerala.

With the latest numbers, Kerala has revised its COVID-19 death toll upwards by 7,728 in the last 25 days as a result of the ongoing data audit.

Not counting the 327 previously unreported deaths in Kerala, India today registered 143 deaths due to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health of Family Welfare (MoHFW) this morning, the death toll in the country so far has climbed to 464,623 today.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 34,478,517 today.

Of the 143 COVID-19 deaths registered in India in the last 24 hours, Kerala accounted for 61, followed by 32 in Maharashtra and 13 in Tamil Nadu.

All other states reported less than ten deaths each, with as many as 21 States and Union Territories, including national capital Delhi, posting zero deaths during this period.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country rose to 33,885,132, up 11,242 from yesterday. The recovery rate stood at 98.27%.

The number of active cases in the country increased slightly by 207 to 128,762 today.

The Ministry said that the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 114.46 crore, including 73.44 lakh doses administered during the last 24 hours.

The Weekly Positivity Rate stood at 0.94% today, below 2% for the 55th day and below 1% for the fourth consecutive day, while the Daily Positivity Rate was 0.97% today, below 2% for 45 consecutive days now and below 1% for the third consective day.

