India records 11,850 new COVID-19 cases, 555 deaths in last 24 hours

New Delhi, November 13, 2021

India today logged 11,850 new cases of COVID-19 infection in the last 24 hours and 555 more deaths, including 412 previously unreported fatalities that have been added to the tally in Kerala as part of an audit of the data of the past several months in the state.

Kerala has revised its COVID-19 death toll upwards by 6,991 in the last 21 days as a result of the ongoing reconciliation of data.

The country had yesterday recorded 12,516 new cases of COVID-19 infection and 501 deaths, including 372 previously unreported fatalities in Kerala.

Not counting the 412 previously unreported deaths in Kerala, India today registered 143 deaths due to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.

Kerala, which had posted consistently high COVID-19 numbers for many weeks, has seen a dip in the number of new cases for several days now. The state registered 6,674 new cases and 59 deaths in the last 24 hours as compared to 7,224 cases and 47 deaths yesterday.

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health of Family Welfare (MoHFW) this morning, the death toll in the country so far has climbed to 463,245 today.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 34,426,036 today.

Of the 143 COVID-19 deaths registered in India in the last 24 hours, Kerala accounted for 59, followed by 41 in Maharashtra and 14 in West Bengal.

All other states reported less than ten deaths each, with as many as 19 States and Union Territories, including national capital Delhi, posting zero deaths during this period.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country rose to 33,826,483, up 12,403 from yesterday. The recovery rate stood at 98.25% -- the highest since March 2020.

The number of active cases in the country went down further by 1,108 to 136,308 today, the lowest in 274 days.

The Ministry said that the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 111.40 crore, including 58.42 lakh doses administered during the last 24 hours.

The Weekly Positivity Rate stood at 1.05% today, below 2% for the 50th day, while the Daily Positivity Rate was 0.94% today, below 2% for 40 consecutive days now.

NNN