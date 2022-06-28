India records 11,793 new cases of COVID-19 infection, 27 deaths in last 24 hours

New Delhi, June 28, 2022

India on Tuesday added 11,793 new cases of COVID-19 infection -- lower than Monday's number -- and 27 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Of the 11,793 new cases, Kerala accounted for the highest number at 3,206, followed by 2,369 in Maharashtra, 1,461 in Tamil Nadu, 628 in Tamil Nadu, 617 in Karnataka, 551 in West Bengal, 477 in Telangana, 450 in Haryana, and 449 in Uttar Pradesh.

Kerala accounted for 13 of the 27 deaths, followed by five in Maharashtra, three each in Delhi and Punjab, and one each in Madhya Pradesh, Mizoram and Uttarakhand.

The country had on Monday logged 17,073 new cases of COVID-19 infection and 21 deaths.

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare this morning, the death toll in the country from COVID-19 so far has gone up to 525,047 today.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 43,418,839 today.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country went up to 42,797,092 today, up 9,486 from yesterday. The recovery rate stood at 98.57%.

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in the country went up for the 35th consecutive day today, by 2,280 to 96,700.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 197.31 crore today, including 19.21 lakh doses given in the last 24 hours.

The Daily Positivity Rate stood at 2.49% and the Weekly Positivity Rate at 3.36% today.

A total of 86.14 crore COVID-19 tests have been conducted so far in the country, including 4.73 lakh tests done in the last 24 hours.

