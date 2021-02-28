India records 113 COVID-19 deaths, 16,752 new cases of infection

New Delhi, February 28, 2021

As many as 113 people died to the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in India and 16,752 more were infected in the last 24 hours as several states continued to report a surge in the number of new cases of infection.

States which have registered a high active caseload or a spike in cases in recent days include Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Telangana and Jammu & Kashmir.

With the latest numbers put out by the Ministry of Health & Family Welare (MoHFW) this morning, the death toll so far has risen to 157,051 while the total number of cases of infection in the country, since the first case was registered in late January last year, has risen to 11,096,731.

The number of deaths in a 24-hour period has remained below 200 for 39 consecutive days now. It has fallen below the 100-mark 14 times in the past 27 days.

The number of new cases of infection in a day remained below 20,000 for the 47th consecutive day today. It has fallen below 10,000 five times in the last 33 days.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 rose to 10,775,169 as of this morning, up 11,718 from yesterday, making for a recovery rate of 97.10%.

The number of active cases rose by 4,921 in the last 24 hours to 164,511.

The highest number of deaths due to COVID-19 in a single day in the country -- 1,290 -- was reported on September 16 last year. India had reported 113 deaths yesterday.

The highest number of fresh cases of infection in a 24-hour period -- 97,894 -- was reported on September 17. The country had recorded 16,488 new cases of infection yesterday.

The world has reported a total of 113.752 million cases of COVID-19 so far while the global death toll has climbed past 2.524 million as of this morning, according to data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University in the United States, which is tracking the pandemic.

India is placed second in the world in terms of the total number of cases of infection so far, behind the United States (more than 28.554 million cases) and ahead of Brazil (more than 10.517 million cases).

In terms of the number of deaths, the country now ranks fourth after the US (511,994), Brazil (254,221) and Mexico (184,474).

