India records 1,129 more COVID-19 deaths, 86,508 new cases of infection

New Delhi, September 24, 2020

India today reported 1,129 more deaths due to novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and 86,508 new cases of infection in the past 24 hours as the deadly virus continued to be a cause of concern in many parts of the country even as the number of active cases of the virus maintained a downward trend.

With these, the COVID-19 death toll in the country has crossed the 91,000-mark to reach 91,149 while the total number of cases has climbed past the 5.7-million mark to 5,732,518 as of this morning.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 continued to surge, reaching 4,674,987 -- up 87,374 from yesterday,official data showed.

India is now the top country in terms of COVID-19 recoveries, overtaking the USA, and accounts for about one-fifth of the total global recoveries.

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in the country, which dipped to below the one-million mark earlier this week, stood at 966,382 this morning, down 1,995 from yesterday.

The highest number of deaths due to COVID-19 in a single day in the country -- 1,290 -- was reported on September 16. India had reported 1,085 deaths yesterday.

The highest number of fresh cases of infection in a 24-hour period -- 97,894 -- was reported on September 17. The country had recorded 83,347 new cases yesterday.

The country has reported more than 1,200 deaths in a 24-hour period four times in the past 14 days. It has registered more than 1,100 deaths on 14 of the last 17 days and a thousand-plus deaths for 23 consecutive days now.

India has also been reporting more new cases of infection than any other country for the past several days. It has reported more than 90,000 new cases in a 24-hour period for 12 of the last 19 days and more than 80,000 cases for 20 of the last 22 days. It has reported more than 75,000 cases on 28 of the last 29 days, more than 60,000 cases on 43 of the last 44 days and more than 50,000 new cases for the 56th consecutive day today.

The world has reported a total of more than 31.779 million cases of COVID-19 so far while the global death toll stood at 975,100 this morning, according to data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University in the United States, which is tracking the pandemic.

India is placed second in the world in terms of the total number of cases of infection so far, behind the United States (more than 6.933 million cases) and ahead of Brazil (more than 4.591 million cases).

In terms of the number of deaths, the country ranks third after the US (201,880) and Brazil (138,105).

